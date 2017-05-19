Danny DeVito backs Jeremy Corbyn and shows support for #Grime4Corbyn

The 'Always Sunny In Philadelphia' actor also encouraged voter registration ahead of the snap election, with the deadline fast approaching (May 22)

Danny DeVito has endorsed Jeremy Corbyn‘s Labour campaign in the upcoming General Election, while also backing the viral #Grime4Corbyn movement.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor has had his say on who the British people should back in the snap election, which takes place on June 8.

Taking to Twitter, DeVito firstly encouraged eligible UK voters to make sure they register to vote – with the deadline of May 22 fast approaching. He then voiced his support for Corbyn by writing: “UK. You’ve got the guy… Vote for Jeremy Corbyn… show us how it’s done!”

DeVito also tweeted the hashtag #Grime4Corbyn, referring to the ongoing movement inspired by the UK genre that’s encouraging young people to both register to vote and back Labour in the upcoming election.

DeVito is set, meanwhile, to leave It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia after the show’s next season.

However, fans may have to wait for season 13 – and possibly DeVito’s final season – of the show after its star Kaitlin Olson suggested that it may not air until 2019 due to the cast’s scheduling conflicts.