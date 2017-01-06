Watch Danny Dyer lip sync to ‘Back To Black’ while dressed as Amy Winehouse

'EastEnders' actor takes on Winehouse and Kasabian songs for Channel 5's 'Lip Sync Battle UK'

Danny Dyer dresses as the late Amy Winehouse in this week’s episode of Lip Sync Battle UK, with footage now online.

A video of the EastEnders actor taking on a Kasabian track for the Channel 5 miming show had already been released online. Now a preview clip showing Dyer dressed up as Winehouse has been posted too. Watch below.

Responding to the news, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “I may be tripping…but did I just see Danny Dyer dressed as Amy Winehouse in the adverts?! #WhatWasInMyTea.”

Another said: “Danny Dyer as Amy Winehouse is what we have to look forward to in Brexit Britain.”

Dyer previously adopted drag last year for his appearance in Lucy Rose’s ‘Nebraska’ video.

He competes against Strictly Come Dancing‘s Craig Revel Horwood on Lip Sync Battle UK this Friday (January 6) at 10pm.

The actor recently said that finding out he is related to royalty was a “complete surprise”. When Dyer featured on the BBC’s genealogy programme Who Do You Think You Are? late last year, his family tree was traced back to Edward III, Thomas Cromwell and William The Conqueror.

He said of his links to the monarchy: “I am royalty. Royalty that’s gone wrong, ain’t I? That’s what happened. I’m fucking royal.”