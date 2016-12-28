Danny Dyer says finding out he’s related to royalty was a ‘complete surprise’

The actor recently discovered his roots on BBC's 'Who Do You Think You Are?' show

Danny Dyer has said finding out he is related to royalty was a “complete surprise”.

The actor recently featuring on the BBC’s genealogy programme Who Do You Think You Are?, on which his family tree was traced back to Edward III, Thomas Cromwell and William The Conqueror.

Dyer will be on Alan Carr’s New Year Specstacular on Saturday (December 31) and, as Digital Spy reports, he discussed the revelations. “Basically, I am royalty,” he said. “I am royalty. Royalty that’s gone wrong, ain’t I? That’s what happened. I’m fucking royal.”

He continued: “Edward III, Thomas Cromwell all the way back to William The Conqueror, and the geezer that built Westminster Abbey, but I can’t remember his fucking name! He is important though – proper geezer.”

Asked if he was aware of the connections before, he responded: “No, I didn’t have a clue. It was a complete surprise. I still don’t believe it now. I thought they were winding me up to be honest with you, but I am in line to the throne.

“And it got depressing first. There was a dead baby involved and all that. I don’t want to bring the party down, and then all of a sudden I’m bowling about at Hampton Court Palace giving it the big one. I couldn’t believe it.”

He added: “What the fucking hell went wrong?”