David Attenborough warns of the dangers of plastic after witnessing impact filming ‘Blue Planet II’

Sir David Attenborough has spoken out against the dangers of plastic after witnessing the damage it causes to the environment while filming ‘Blue Planet II’.

‘Blue Planet II’ is the second series of the natural history TV series which focuses on the world’s oceans and the biological life that belongs to them. The first episode of ‘Blue Planet II’ airs in the UK on October 29.

Attenborough, as The Independent reports, has said that the show will help viewers realise that “we have a responsibility” to use and dispose of plastic more sustainably.

The naturalist says: “We’ve seen albatrosses come back with their belly full of food for their young and nothing in it. The albatross parent has been away for three weeks gathering stuff for her young and what comes out?”

“What does she give her chick? You think it’s going to be squid, but it’s plastic. The chick is going to starve and die.”

Attenborough concludes: “For the first time in the history of humanity, for the first time in 500 million years, one species has the future in the palm of its hands. I just hope he realises that that is the case.”

Watch the trailer for ‘Blue Planet II’ below.

Recently it was announced that Radiohead and Hans Zimmer teamed up to create a new track for Blue Planet II.

The collaborative piece will be a orchestral reworking of Radiohead’s ‘Bloom’. Thom Yorke will be re-recording the vocals and the track is produced by Russell Emanuel of Bleeding Fingers Music, who gained a BAFTA & Emmy-nomination for his work on BBC’s Planet Earth II.