David Beckham ‘starstruck’ after meeting ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor
Former footballer recently met John Bradley (aka Samwell Tarly)
David Beckham has said that he was “starstruck” at meeting Game Of Thrones actor John Bradley.
Manchester-born Bradley – a keen Manchester United supporter – plays fan favourite Samwell Tarly in the massively popular HBO show.
Bradley recently met former United star Beckham, who posted a picture of the pair together to Instagram, writing in a caption: “This man is a maester, he knows things… Was tempted to ask for a little clue into what’s next but was [too] star struck”.
Bradley posted the same photo to his own Instagram page and wrote: “This just happened!! The one and only @davidbeckham. What more needs to be said? I love this man.”
See the photo beneath:
Meanwhile, Bradley also saw Morrissey this week, attending the former Smiths frontman’s 6 Music session. He wrote on Instagram afterwards: “Today I saw Morrissey from 20 feet away. I don’t care what happens to me now”.
Game Of Thrones season 7 recently concluded. Find out everything we know about season 8 here.
It was recently reported that season 8 might air later than previously expected.
The show’s producers are reportedly considering a plan to begin filming Game Of Thrones season 8 in October 2017, with production set to carry through all the way until August 2018. This could delay the episodes’ air date until 2019.
HBO programming boss Casey Bloys said: “Our production people are trying to figure out a timeline for the shoot and how much time the special effects take. The shooting is complicated enough — on different continents, with all the technical aspects — and the special effects are a whole other production period that we’re trying to figure out. That is a big factor in all of this.”