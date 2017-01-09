Watch David Blaine nearly die after shooting himself in the mouth during failed magic trick

Incident documented in illusionist's new show 'Beyond Magic'

David Blaine nearly died while performing a magic trick for his latest show, Beyond Magic.

The show aired on ABC in the US over the weekend. In one scene, the illusionist attempts a stunt called the ‘bullet catch’, in which he tries to catch a bullet shot from a real gun in his mouth.

Blaine was attempting to catch the bullet fired from the rifle in a metal cup that he held in his mouth, but instead accidentally shot himself in the back of his throat.

The stunt was filmed live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas last November. See in the clip beneath.

Blaine explains: “When the bullet struck the cup, there was a high-pitched ringing in my ears and I felt an impact on the back of my throat. I was sure the bullet went right through my head and that I was dead. Suddenly I became aware of the pain and it brought me back. At that moment, I realised that the mouth guard had shattered again, and I was alive.”

The TV magician was later taken to hospital and treated for a laceration in his throat. The clip sees one of his assistants plead with Blaine never to perform the stunt again, to which he replies: “We’re going to do it right. That’s the end of the story.”

