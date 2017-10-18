David Cross responds to racism accusations

The 'Arrested Development' actor said that the allegations "seem crazy and WAY out of character for me"

David Cross has responded to accusations of racism from the actress and writer Charlyne Yi.

The Arrested Development actor said that he had no recollection of the incident that Yi – who has starred in Steven Universe, House and the soon-to-be-released The Disaster Artist – tweeted about, writing: “I don’t remember this at all!”

Yi took to Twitter on Monday (October 16) to recall her memory of first meeting Cross ten years ago. “He made fun of my pants (that were tattered because I was poor),” she wrote. “Dumbfounded I stared at him speechless and he said to me ‘what’s a matter? You don’t speak English?? Ching-chong-ching-chong’.

“Then after he saw I was offended he asked me if I was going to fight with him karate in a southern accent,” she continued. “Then a few years later he was re-introduced to me after my comedy show with his girlfriend at the time & he said ‘Hi nice to meet you’.”

Upon hearing of the allegation, Cross initially wrote: “This seems crazy and WAY out of character for me,” before adding: “Charlene, i dont remember this at all! It’s bonkers to me and WAY, way out of character. DM me so I can understand all of this.”

Cross later tweeted a longer statement, denying the accusation and saying that he would “never intentionally hurt someone like that”. See his tweets below.