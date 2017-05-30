David Dimbleby defends Jeremy Corbyn, calls out ‘bias’ of UK newspapers

The veteran BBC broadcaster calls out ‘lazy pessimism’ of right-wing newspapers.

British journalist and host of BBC’s Question Time David Dimbleby has defended Jeremy Corbyn, saying the labour leader has been treated ‘unfairly’ by the press.

Speaking before he interviews both Corbyn and Prime Minister Theresa May in a Question Time special on Thursday (June 1), Dimbleby complained of the right wing bias in most British newspapers.

“I don’t think anyone could say that Corbyn has had a fair deal at the hands of the press, in a way that the Labour party did when it was more to the centre, but then we generally have a rightwing press,” he told The Radio Times.

“It’s a very odd election,” he continued. “If the Conservative story is how Theresa May is the ‘brand leader’, the interesting thing is that a lot of Labour supporters really like and believe in the messages that Jeremy Corbyn is bringing across. It’s not his MPs in the House of Commons necessarily, but there is a lot of support in the country.”

Speaking of his predictions for the upcoming general election, Dimbleby said, “contrary to the skepticism and lazy pessimism of the newspapers and the British media, it’s going to be a really fascinating night, and it will drive home some messages about our political system and the political appeal of different parties that no amount of polling or reading the papers will tell us.”

“Polls? You can have them until the cows come home. For me, the exit poll is the starting gun for a political rollercoaster ride, and a night of thrills and spills.”

