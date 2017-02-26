David Harewood wants next Doctor Who to be black or a woman

The bookies' favourite is currently Tilda Swinton

The actor David Harewood has told reporters that he believes the next Doctor Who, historically always played by a white man, should either be a black person or a woman.

Harewood, who is thought to be one of the top contenders for the role, has starred in the show before. He played Joshua Naismith in the double episode ‘The End Of Time’, in 2009-2010.

When asked who he thought should replace current Doctor Peter Capaldi, Harewood told BBC News: “It needs to do something different, so I think it’s either going to be a black person or a woman. It would just bring a different flavour to it.”

The bookies’ favourite is currently the actress Tilda Swinton. Harewood told reporters that he thought she would make a good choice. “She’s extraordinary anyway so I think she’d be great.” He added, “It would be a very different Doctor and maybe that’s what it needs.”

However, he also pointed out that “It’s nice to be in the running.”

Originally from Birmingham, Harewood’s most recent credits include David Estes in Homeland and the Martian Manhunter in Supergirl. He was speaking to reporters at the Independent Spirit Awards, where he was nominated for Best Male Lead for his portrayal of a Christian miracle healer in Free In Deed.