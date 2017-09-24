Sir David Jason given round-the-clock security after ‘credible threat’ is made on his life

Two minders have been assigned to the 'Only Fools and Horses' and 'Still Open All Hours' star.

Security has been tightened on the ‘Still Open All Hours’ set after a ‘real threat’ was made against Sir David Jason’s life.

Filming is currently taking place in Doncaster, South Yorkshire for the BBC show, a sequel to ‘Open All Hours’, which ran from 1976 to 1985 and featured the late comedian Ronnie Barker.

An on-set source told The Sun that “no-one is taking any chances” after the threat was made.

“Production and security have been told there has been talk of a real threat,” they told the paper.

“Security is extra tight compared to previous years and he has two suited guards who follow him everywhere.

“They even follow his car when he leaves the set.”

The source revealed they have also barriered off half the road they film on, and sometimes even block it with a van.

It is not known why the 77-year-old has been targeted.

Last month, the late ‘Only Fools and Horses’ creator John Sullivan’s son said the show could come back in “different mediums”.