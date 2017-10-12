David Lynch breaks down Twin Peaks soundtrack in new interview

"I love musicians. They’re a lot like children".

David Lynch recently revealed his techniques for working on the soundtracks for ‘Twin Peaks’ and shared his all-time favourite artists.

As any ‘Twin Peaks’ fan knows, the soundtrack behind the TV, both score and songs, contribute a huge amount to the atmosphere of the show.

The long-awaited third season of the show came to its conclusion last month. However, Lynch appeared on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Electic to promote his second Festival Of Disruption.

Lynch spoke about how he knows what songs feel right for each episode: “Depending on how things have been going [in the episode] certain songs feel correct. I feel really good about each one of them and how they found their place.”

When asked who his favourite artists were, Lynch hesitated but picked a few standout tracks including Otis Redding’s live version of ‘I’ve Been Loving You Too Long’, Rebekah Del Rio’s ‘No Stars’, Nine Inch Nail’s “She’s Gone Away” and Cactus Blossoms’ ‘Mississipi’, Consequence of Sound report.

Before concluding the interview, Lynch gave his take on the beauty of the music world: “I love musicians. They’re a lot like children. They like to sleep late and have fun in life. No matter what colour skin or what culture or what country or whatever, when all kinds of musicians come together and play, they are one. It’s so beautiful, it’s a magical thing this world of music.”

You can listen to the full interview below.

David Lynch recently discussed David Bowie‘s posthumous cameo in the new Twin Peaks season, revealing that he asked for his voice to be dubbed.

I never even talked to him, but I talked to his lawyer, and they weren’t telling me why he said he couldn’t do it,” Lynch told Pitchfork. “But then, of course, later on we knew.”