David Lynch rejected a Nine Inch Nails song for ‘Twin Peaks’ because it was too ‘Twin Peaks-y’ and not ‘ugly’ enough

Band eventually performed 'She’s Gone Away' on the show

Trent Reznor has revealed that David Lynch rejected a Nine Inch Nails track for the soundtrack of the revival season of Twin Peaks because it wasn’t “ugly” enough.

Reznor and Nine Inch Nails eventually performed ‘She’s Gone Away’ from their 2016 EP ‘Not The Actual Events’ on the show, but speaking in a recent interview with Chicago’s 101WKQX explained that it wasn’t their first choice of song.

“We wrote a different song initially, and [Lynch] said, ‘How about something less Twin Peaks-y sounding, and more aggressive and ugly,'” Reznor said, with Atticus Ross adding that Lynch wanted a song to “make my hair stand on end”.

Reznor went on to say that despite the initial rejection, it was nonetheless “a complete honour” to be involved with the show’s third season.

“Lynch has always been a hero of mine. I was thrilled to learn that he was gonna put the effort in and bring Twin Peaks [back] and do it in the style that he did. I was thrilled to see what it became because we didn’t know any more than anybody else. We filmed our bit… a few months later he said you want to come by my house and check out your footage.”

Watch Nine Inch Nails’ Twin Peaks performance above.