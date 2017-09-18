See David Tennant and Michael Sheen in first photo from ‘Good Omens’

The pair play a demon and an angel in the upcoming TV adaptation

David Tennant and Michael Sheen have appeared together in the first photo from the set of the TV adaptation of Good Omens.

The cult novel was written by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, and features a demon and an angel coming together to try and stop an impending apocalypse.

In the new TV version of the book, Tennant will play the demon Crowley, while Sheen takes the role of the angel Aziraphale.

Gaiman shared a photo of the pair in costume on his Instagram page, captioning the post: “It begins. David Tennant is Crowley. Michael Sheen is Aziraphale. They are amazing.”

The BBC reports that shooting on the BBC Two and Amazon co-production has begun in London. The six-part series will also star Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean and Jack Whitehall.

Gaiman said Sheen would be “the best and finest of bookseller angels”, while Tennant would be “the coolest and most delightful of demons”.

Pratchett, who passed away in 2015, had some hand in the series, getting involved in its development before he died.

Good Omens will be available on Amazon Prime in 2019. It will air on BBC Two at a later date, which is yet to be confirmed.