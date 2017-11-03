David Walliams responds to backlash over ‘racist’ Kim Jong-un Halloween costume

A picture of the costume that the comedian and actor posted on Twitter earlier this week sparked controversy online

David Walliams has responded to the online backlash he faced earlier this week over his controversial Kim Jong-un Halloween costume.

The Little Britain star and Britain’s Got Talent judge’s Halloween outfit – which he wore to Jonathan Ross’ party on Tuesday (October 31) – was slammed as “racist” by a number of Twitter users after Walliams uploaded a picture of himself in costume as the North Korean leader on social media. Some fans accused Walliams of donning “yellow face” after he altered the colour of his skin and narrowed his eyes with prosthetics.

Following the online outrage, Walliams responded by constructing a fake text message from Kim Jong-un which he posted to Twitter yesterday (November 2).

The message read: “Hi Dave, Loved the Halloween outfit mate! Wet meself laughing. Don’t see what all the fuss is about. Kim x. PS Can’t wait to read Bad Dad.”

Responses to Walliams’ latest joke were mixed, with one Twitter user calling it “cringe and tone deaf” while another appeared to defend Walliams by writing: “You do appear to have been picked on recently – Fun is fun those moaning need to get a life”.

Last month, Walliams’ Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas gave his view on why the show will not be returning for another series – revealing that he believes certain aspects of the show would be considered too offensive in today’s climate.