David Walliams prompts outrage with ‘racist’ Kim Jong-Un Halloween costume

The 'Little Britain' impersonator has been accused of 'yellow face'

David Walliams has sparked outrage, after dressing up as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un for Halloween.

The Little Britain and Britain’s Got Talent star’s costume has been dubbed ‘racist’ and an example of ‘yellow face’, after he altered the colour of his skin and narrowed his eyes with prosthetics.

Posting a picture of the outfit on Twitter with the caption “Happy Halloween from Kim Jong-un,” the impersonator attracted widespread controversy and anger.

“Ugh. David Walliams track record of racist “comedy” is amazing,” wrote one disappointed person. “How long is David Walliams going to be openly racist for and keep a career?” asked another.

“With homophobic, fatphobic and transphobic already on base, David Walliams hits it out the park with a racist grand slam,” wrote another angry tweeter.

Check out the outfit below, along with some of the outraged responses.

Recently, Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas has spoken out about why the show will not be returning for another series – revealing that he believes certain aspects of the show would be considered too offensive in today’s climate.

The hit sketch show ran for three series from 2003 to 2005 and was the creation of Lucas and Walliams. Appearing on ‘Loose Women’ to promote his new autobiography ‘Little Me‘, Lucas said that the pair had grown more politically correct over the years – and would be unlikely to return to certain characters.

“Little Britain is about 15 to 16 years old now, we all got old,” he said. “And I think you would do things differently now.

“There was a character who was a rubbish transvestite who said ‘I’m a lady’. She was fun at the time but I think we look differently at the transgender community now and it would be very hard to do that now. It would be very hard to play characters of other races now and even Marjorie. People talk about that now in terms of fat shaming. We would definitely approach it very differently.”