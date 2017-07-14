‘Deadpool’ star cast in ‘The Exorcist’ TV series

The show will return to TV screens on September 29

Deadpool star Brianna Hildebrand has been cast in the upcoming second series of TV show The Exorcist.

The actor plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the Marvel film alongside Ryan Reynolds and will return for the sequel.

Hildebrand will play a character called Verity in The Exorcist, according to Deadline. She is a foster child who lives with former child psychologist Andrew Kim.

The start of the show’s second series will find Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and Marcus Keane (played by Ben Daniels) on the hunt for evil on the road.

As Digital Spy reports, they’re led to Kim on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle and are the targets of a powerful curse.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 actor Josh Brolin has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of his transformation into Cable.

The superhero flick sequel is due June 1 next year, with Brolin joining the cast. With filming for the second instalment in the franchise now underway, Brolin has taken to Instagram to share an image from the set – chiefly, of him in the make-up chair, receiving his transformation into the character of Cable, a time-travelling soldier.

“Insanity on the brink,” Brolin captioned the picture. “Face is morphing into something machine, fierce, hair sliced, arm machined, bulged. Where is Deadpool?!? Looking. Looking. All I got are these two…molding me, prodding, turning me into something hard.”