‘Deadwood’ film script is finished and is ‘fucking thrilling and heartbreaking’

The show was cancelled by HBO in 2006

A script for a potential Deadwood movie is finished according to reports and has been described as “fucking thrilling” and “fucking heartbreaking”.

The Ian McShane-starring series was a cult hit on HBO when it aired for three seasons between 2004-2006. Since then there have been various rumours about the possibility of reviving the western, including talk of two feature length TV films that never materialised.

Last month, creator David Milch told TVLine that “a two-hour movie script has been delivered to HBO”. He added: “If they don’t deliver [a finished product], blame them.”

Now star W Earl Brown, who played Dan Dority in the show, has taken to Twitter to confirm that the script exists. “I’ve read the DEADWOOD film script,” he wrote. “It’s stunning.”

The actor continued: “I’ve read, or had Dave read to me, sections of it over the last two years. I now have the completed version… While it may lack the physical heft of olde, its emotional and philosophical heft is gargantuan… The hour and half it took me to read was fucking thrilling and fucking heartbreaking”.

Plans for a Deadwood film were confirmed last year, with HBO programming president Michael Lombardo saying that “it’s going to happen”.

Meanwhile, Milch is also thought to be working on a potential third season of True Detective.