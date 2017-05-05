‘Dear White People’ creator hints at season two storylines

The first season of the Netflix show debuted on April 28, which, while generating some controversy, attracted widespread critical acclaim

The creator of Dear White People has hinted at details about the show’s forthcoming second season.

The first season of the Netflix show – which was adapted from the 2014 film of the same name – debuted on the streaming platform on April 28. The release wasn’t without controversy, however, as a backlash from some conservative Netflix subscribers – who deemed its premise “anti-white” – sprung up online when a tongue-in-cheek trailer for the show dropped back in February.

Dear White People also attracted plenty of critical acclaim once it debuted in April, and a second season of the show is expected to be commissioned by Netflix in the coming months.

While it hasn’t yet been officially confirmed, the show’s creator Justin Simien has spoken out about his plans for future episodes.

Referring to the finale of the first season where Troy is arrested after breaking a window, Simien told The Hollywood Reporter that the character has reached “breaking point” and tensions with the student forum may “escalate” in future episodes.

“Maybe it will [escalate],” Simien said. “We have not seen what happens moments later… I think Troy’s breaking point, in a literal sense, and what happens next to him is certainly of interest to me.

“Everything’s kind of flipped on its head, so Troy will be definitely a different person by the start of season two,” he added. “He’s gone through some things that I think you can’t really return back to.”