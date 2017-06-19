Declan Donnelly thanks fans after Ant McPartlin speaks out on depression from rehab

Declan Donnelly has spoken out to thank fans after his television partner Ant McPartlin revealed his battle with depression and addiction ahead of entering rehab.

Yesterday, it emerged that McPartlin had entered rehab for treatment for anxiety and prescription drug and alcohol abuse. Now, his lifelong friend and entertainment partner Dec has issued a statement via Twitter.

“Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella,” he said. “He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated. DD xx”

Meanwhile, Ant’s wife Lisa added: “Completely overwhelmed by all your love & support it means so much. I’m relieved he’s receiving the help he needs, we just need him better.”

