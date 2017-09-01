Wonder no more...

SPOILER WARNING

A deleted scene from Game of Thrones reportedly reveals exactly how Arya and Sansa Stark realised that Littlefinger was attempting to turn them against each other before he was killed.

In Sunday’s finale, Littlefinger was brutally murdered by Arya Stark after he attempted to trick Sansa into believing that Arya was trying to kill her in a bid to become Lady of Winterfell.

But while the scene provided one of the biggest moments of season 7, there was little explanation as to how Sansa and Arya went about discussing their plan to kill Littlefinger.

However, actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran, has revealed that a deleted scene holds the key to their plotting.

“We actually did a scene that clearly got cut, a short scene with Sansa where she knocks on Bran’s door and says, ‘I need your help,’ or something along those lines”, Hempstead-Wright admitted to Variety.

“So basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge CCTV department at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister. So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know, and she’s like, ‘Oh, s—.”

In short, Arya DID fall for Littlefinger’s plotting, but thankfully Bran stopped her by revealing the truth.

Phew.

Game Of Thrones is expected to return for its eighth and final season in 2019.