Delta defend kicking ‘Arabic speaking’ Youtuber Adam Saleh off flight

They claim that staff were provoked

Delta Airlines has defended their actions in kicking Youtube star Adam Saleh off a flight after he claimed it was because he was speaking Arabic.

Yesterday, Saleh shared footage of him being escorted from a plane – claiming it was because ‘he spoke Arabic on the phone to his mom’. Now, Delta claim that their staff on board were provoked.

“Upon landing, the crew was debriefed and multiple passenger statements collected,” Delta said. “Based on the information collected to date, it appears the customers who were removed sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behaviour, including shouting. This type of conduct is not welcome on any Delta flight.”

They added: “While one, according to media reports, is a known prankster who was video-recorded and encouraged by his travelling companion,” they added, “what is paramount to Delta is the safety and comfort of our passengers and employees. It is clear these individuals sought to violate that priority.”

Many online commentators have also spoke of how Saleh is prone to pranks and stunts.

“Usually before I take off I speak to my mom,” said Saleh after the incident. “My mom is 66 years old and she only speaks Arabic, so I was speaking to her in Arabic – it was a 30-second phone call.”

After the phone call, he said, he was speaking with Albaher in Arabic and in English when “this lady that was sitting maybe four seats ahead of us turns around and says: ‘Oh my, you need to speak English, I’m feeling very uncomfortable’.” Saleh said after another passenger defended the two, an older man the woman was travelling with also got involved.

According to Saleh, he said: “Chuck them of the f-ing plane!” before other men stood up and called for the captain.