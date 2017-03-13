Is Dennis leaving ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ as show goes on ‘hiatus’?

Glenn Howerton talks future of show in interview

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is reportedly taking an “extended hiatus” despite two more seasons of the show already being commissioned. Star and co-creator Glenn Howerton – who plays Dennis in the cult comedy – could also be set to leave.

The long-running FXX comedy concluded its twelfth season last week, with its final episode leaving on a cliffhanger, with Dennis announcing that he is “leaving” Philadelphia and the ‘gang’ to “go be a dad”. Watch in the clip below.

Howerton has since spoken to Uproxx, revealing that he could be leaving the show altogether. “So… it’s a little complicated,” he said. “I may seem a little bit evasive here, and I don’t mean to. It’s not entirely certain whether I am or am not. I might be. I might be, but I might not be. That really is the truth.”

He added: “Just to be clear, to dispel any potential weirdness, it has nothing to do with my relationship to anyone on the show or [co-stars] Rob [McElhenney] or Charlie [Day] or anyone like that. It’s partially a creative and personal decision.”

Howerton also went on to say: “We may be taking an extended hiatus between season 12 and season 13. So I’m certainly staying open to the possibility of doing more, but there is a possibility that I will not.”

It has been announced that Howerton will be joining the cast of a new NBC sitcom called AP Bio, alongside Patton Oswalt. Howerton has also reportedly put his Venice home up for sale.

It was previously reported that Danny DeVito could be quitting the show.

