Details on Carrie Fisher’s final ‘Family Guy’ episodes revealed

The late actor played Peter Griffin's boss Angela in the series

Details of Carrie Fisher‘s final episodes of Family Guy have been revealed.

The late actor, who played Peter Griffin’s boss Angela in the series, died in December 2016 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60 years old.

The animated show’s executive producer Steve Callaghan has now explained how the programme will deal with Fisher’s death. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: “I’m not going to say too much about that, but we do have an upcoming episode [airing next year] where we deal with Angela’s departure.

“The way we’ve written it, and the way that our characters on the show are talking about Angela, it’s very much intended and a respectful goodbye to both the character of Angela and also Carrie Fisher. Peter has a speech in there where he’s talking about Angela, but we the audience know that he’s also quite deliberately talking about Carrie Fisher.”

He added: “It’s not like the entire episode is about Angela’s departure, but it does introduce Peter’s new bosses that then sets the stage for what the episode is about. Her departure is an integral part of it, but that’s not the story of the episode.”

Fisher will appear on two more upcoming episodes of Family Guy before then, including one airing in the US this Sunday (November 5). She will then also feature in this season’s Christmas episode, which is due to be broadcast on December 11.

Meanwhile, Fisher’s Star Wars co-star Adam Driver recently revealed the advice she gave him.

The Kylo Ren actor recalled a time when the cast was preparing to promote The Force Awakens at Comic Con, saying: “The whole cast was downstairs… talking through what’s supposed to happen at this big event. [Carrie] was like, ‘Just pretend you’re down to earth. People love that shit.’

“So now I pretend I’m down to earth and you know what? People really do love that shit,” he joked. “They eat it up.”