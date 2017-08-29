Did the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale hint at a major betrayal?

This could be big...

Game of Thrones fans are convinced that a major betrayal could on the cards, after the season finale ended with Tyrion Lannister watching on mysteriously as Jon Snow and Daenyrys went to bed together.

The first sign reportedly came early on in the episode, with subtle hints that Tyrion might not totally loyal, having discussed the merits of lying to Jon Snow after he turned down the chance to earn an offer of peace from Cersei.

“Have you ever considered learning how to lie every now and then, just a bit”, Tyrion tells Jon Snow.

Later on in the episode, Cersei is seen telling Daenyrys that she will join her in fighting against the undead – but later admits to Jaime Lannister that the apparent alliance is an entire ruse.

Now, Complex claim that the mock alliance was engineered by Tyrion, after Jon Snow turned down Cersei’s offer.

And while that in itself is not a direct betrayal, fans believe that the final moment in front of Jon Snow and Daenyrys’ bedroom is significant – as he has the face of a man who may know that he has committed an act of betrayal.

Whatever the truth may be, fans may have to wait to 2019 to find out, after HBO programming president Casey Bloys claimed that an extra year may be needed to develop the show’s ending.

“They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule,” Bloys said.

“We’ll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing.”