This TV show has been calling out Kevin Spacey for years

Check out this supercut of every 'Difficult People' joke about the disgraced actor

A supercut showing every Difficult People reference to Kevin Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct has gone viral online.

Two-time Oscar winner Spacey has been the subject of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, assault and harassment over the past couple of weeks. He recently issued a statement, saying that he was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment”.

It has now emerged that Hulu series Difficult People – which first aired in 2015 and stars Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner – has been calling out Spacey’s alleged actions for years.

One joke sees Eichner’s character say: “Maybe I should just give up trying to find love. I’m going to go the Kevin Spacey route: Just stop trying to be a human being, focus on getting famous, and then after I get my own Netflix show, focus all of my frustrations on a boyfriend young enough to be my own son.”

Watch the supercut in full below:

Last month saw Spacey accused of sexual misconduct towards Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14.

Responding to the allegation, Spacey said that he does not recall the incident, and that he is “sorry for the feelings [Rapp] describes having carried with him all these years”. He also addressed “stories” about his personal life, and confirmed that he now “lives as a gay man”.

Difficult People star Eichner criticised Spacey’s statement at the time, tweeting: “That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope.” He added: “Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out.”

This follows an old Family Guy joke about Kevin Spacey that re-emerged last week:

British police are reportedly investigating Spacey over a separate allegation of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, House Of Cards producers are considering killing off Spacey’s character. Following the initial allegations against Spacey, Netflix confirmed that season 6 of House Of Cards would be its last and has suspended production on the hit show.