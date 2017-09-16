The ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special synopsis has been revealed

Warning: minor spoilers.

BBC America have revealed the synopsis for this year’s ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special, ‘Twice Upon A Time’.

A teaser trailer for the episode has already been released, but the BBC America shop revealed the synopsis on the pre-order listing of the episode’s DVD, as reported by the Radio Times.

The episode synopsis has since been removed.

Here it is in full (warning: minor spoilers):

‘Two Doctors stranded in a forbidding snowscape, refusing to face regeneration. And a British army captain seemingly destined to die in the First World War, but taken from the trenches to play his part in the Doctor’s story.

‘This is the magical last chapter in the Twelfth Doctor’s epic adventure. He must face his past to decide his future. And the Doctor will realise the resilience of humanity, discovering hope in his darkest frozen moment.

‘It’s the end of an era. But the Doctor’s journey is only just beginning.’

The Christmas special will be the last time that Peter Capaldi will fly in the Tardis before handing over the reigns to new doctor, Jodie Whittaker.

Jodie became the first female to play the role when she was announced as the 13th Doctor back in July.

Speaking specifically about what it means to be the first female Doctor, she said: “It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

Steven Moffat, a runner on ‘Doctor Who’ recently revealed that he has seen Jodie Whittaker’s debut in the iconic title role, and hailed her first appearance as “brilliant”.