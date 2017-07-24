‘Doctor Who’ showrunner Steven Moffat slams media over casting ‘backlash’

"I wish every single journalist who is writing the alternative would shut the hell up" Moffat said in regards to the casting of Jodie Whittaker

Doctor Who‘s outgoing showrunner Steven Moffat has blamed the media for creating a negative backlash to the casting of Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor.

Whittaker was confirmed as the thirteenth Doctor earlier this month – the first ever female actor to take on the famous role. Whittaker’s first season in the role will be overseen by new showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Chibnall’s predecessor Moffat has now spoken out over the reaction to Whittaker’s casting, reserving particular criticism for those media outlets who reported on the supposed ‘backlash’ among the Doctor Who fandom over the casting.

“There has been so many press articles about the backlash among the Doctor Who fandom against the casting of a female Doctor,” Moffat said at Comic-Con 2017 (via Variety). “There has been no backlash at all. The story of the moment is that the notionally conservative Doctor Who fandom has utterly embraced that change completely — 80% approval on social media, not that I check these things obsessively. And yet so many people wanted to pretend there’s a problem. There isn’t.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Doctor Who fans are more excited by the fact that there’s going to be a brilliant actress playing the part than the fact that she’s a woman,” he continued. “It’s been incredibly progressive and enlightened and that’s what really happened. I wish every single journalist who is writing the alternative would shut the hell up.”

Meanwhile, the first trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas special – Capaldi’s final episode in the titular role – was released earlier today.