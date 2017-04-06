‘Doctor Who’ star discusses the show’s “accidental” homage to Prince

Pearl Mackie's character Bill Potts sports a Prince t-shirt in the show's trailer

Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie has revealed how the show gave an “accidental” homage to Prince.

Mackie, who plays The Doctor’s new companion Bill Potts in the latest series of the show, discussed how her character was cast as a fan of the late musician prior to his death.

For a Doctor Who trailer that aired close to Prince’s death on April 21, Mackie and costume designer Hayley Nebauer picked a Prince t-shirt to wear. “We attached all the patches to the jacket and the combination kind of said Bill to me,” she told Stuff. “We didn’t think much about the t-shirt at the time but the initial trailer aired quite close to Prince’s death [on April 21 last year], so it was all a bit strange. It feels like quite a nice sort of homage though – even if it was accidental.” Watch the trailer below.

Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat recently responded to backlash from some fans over news that Mackie’s character Potts would be the first openly gay companion in the show’s history. Moffat said: “Just to be clear, we are not expecting any kind of round of applause or pat in the back for that. That is the minimal level of representation we should have on television and the correct response would be: ‘What took you so long?’ not ‘We’re so great’.”

“It is important we don’t make a big fuss about it in a show that communicates directly with children,” he added. “You don’t want young kids who regard themselves as boring and normal and happen to fancy their own gender to feel as if they’re some kind of special case. That’s frightening.”

Speaking herself about the news last week, Mackie said: “It shouldn’t be a big deal in the 21st century. It’s about time, isn’t it? That representation is important, especially on a mainstream show. It’s important to say people are gay, people are black – there are also aliens in the world, so watch out for them.”

“I remember watching TV as a young, mixed-race girl, not seeing many people who looked like me, so I think being able to visually recognise yourself on screen is important,” Mackie continued.

“[Being gay] is not the main thing that defines [Potts’] character – it’s something that’s part of her and something that she’s very happy and very comfortable with.”

Doctor Who returns on Saturday April 15. It will be Peter Capaldi’s last series as the Doctor, with Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kris Marshall and Tilda Swinton tipped to be his replacement.