"I'm about to play an alien, a Time Lord".

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has opened up on the “incredibly emotional” moment that she bagged the iconic title role.

The actress will take over the reins from Peter Capaldi this Christmas, becoming the 13th inception of the character and the first woman to play the role.

Now, she has revealed how she tried to play it cool after being told that she had landed the role of a lifetime.

Speaking to BBC 6 Music’s Shaun Keaveny in her first major interview since the announcement last month, she said: “I didn’t faint, I played it really cool. And cried.

“It was incredibly emotional. My entire life as a child, all I wanted to do was to be an actor, and that was because I wanted to play pretend. And [Doctor Who] is the ultimate. I’m about to play an alien, a Time Lord. And that, as a girl? Who knew?”

Ahead of her debut, she also revealed that she had received advice from her predecessors in the role.

“‘I’ve spoken to a few, and there’s an overwhelming sense of “this is such an exciting journey you’re about to gone, and it’s to be enjoyed”, she said.

The actress will make her debut in the forthcoming Doctor Who Christmas special – which will mark the end of Peter Capaldi’s tenure in the Tardis.

His final episode will also see David Bradley star at the First Doctor, originally played by William Hartnell, for a tale set in the trenches of World War One.