‘Doctor Who”s 13th Doctor to be announced this weekend

The news you've been waiting for will be revealed soon

The 13th Doctor in long-running BBC series Doctor Who will be announced this weekend.

Peter Capaldi is currently inhabiting the role of the titular Doctor, but confirmed earlier this year he would leave the show after its current series.

The BBC have now advertised when the announcement of his successor will happen. The ad shows landmarks around the world before focusing on a disappearing key.

“Meet the 13th Doctor after the Wimbledon men’s final,” reads the closing screen, along with the date “Sunday 16th July”.

Watch it below, via SpoilerTV.

Meanwhile, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has responded to rumours linking her with the lead role in Doctor Who.

Waller-Bridge, who picked up the BAFTA for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme at the London ceremony in May, had been the subject of intense speculation regarding her possible candidacy to become the first female Doctor Who.

Waller-Bridge has now addressed the rumours, with the Fleabag star playing down the rumours last night by comprehensively stating “I am not going to be the first female Doctor Who.” (via Metro)

With Waller-Bridge out of the running, Kris Marshall now appears to be the leading frontrunner for the role.