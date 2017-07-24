She appeared at Comic Con over the weekend.

Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie has confirmed whether she will be returning for the eleventh series of the BBC show, after her character Bill Potts faced an ambiguous fate at the end of the last season.

The actress, who plays the companion to Peter Capaldi’s Time Lord, revealed that she will return for the show’s Christmas special, but the episode will mark Bill’s final appearance in the iconic sci-fi series.

“No, that’s it – Christmas special, last chance to see Bill”, she told a panel at San Diego’s Comic Con over the weekend.

“But, I mean, hey, it’s Doctor Who so never say never”.

Her return for the show’s Christmas special was also confirmed during the panel – after the first trailer for the show’s Christmas special was released.

In the first glimpse of the new episode, which debuted at San Diego’s Comic Con last night, Peter Capaldi’s Time Lord is seen teaming up with the First Doctor during the height of World War One – with Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss featuring as a character known only as ‘The Captain’.

The episode, which is aptly titled ‘Twice Upon A Time’, is due to air on Christmas Day.

The clip also reveals Pearl’s brief return, which comes ahead of Jodie Whittaker’s debut as the 13th Doctor next year.