Parton follows Homme and Hardy as a CBeebies Hall Of Famer.

Dolly Parton will be the next celebrity to appear on CBeebies’ Bedtime Story segment to read a small tale for the children of the UK.

This is obviously a cause close to Parton’s heart as she runs her own reading initiative called ‘Imagination Library’. The country artist will appear on the show to read Louise Yates’ ‘Dog Loves Books’ on October 25.

Dolly released a statement through BBC, saying: “Encouraging children to develop a love of books from an early age is very important to me. I hope my songs and stories inspire the CBeebies audience. Thank you for having me!”

The story Parton will read is about a dog so passionate about reading that he opens his own bookshop. CBeebies’ Bedtime Story broadcast daily at 6:50pm.

Check out footage of Josh Homme’s appearance on Bedtime Story below where the frontman read Julia Donaldson’s Zog.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has shared a snippet of a new song, featuring her godmother Dolly Parton on guest vocals. ‘Rainbowland’ is features on Miley Cyrus’ album ‘Younger Now’ which is out now.

Dolly Parton’s own music, however, recently saw a massive spike alongside tracks from Whitney Houston and Britney Spears this summer following the songs appearing in season nine of the reality TV show ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’.

The Dolly Parton song, ‘Baby I’m Burnin’’, lip synced by contestants Alexis Michelle and Farrah Moan, saw a 2,114 percent increase in combined US streams in the week ending May 18th.