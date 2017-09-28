Donald Glover begins shooting season 2 of ‘Atlanta’

The multi-talented Atlanta artist was lauded for the first season of the comedy-drama, which recently won two Emmys

Filming is reportedly underway on the second season of Donald Glover‘s multi-award-winning show Atlanta, with producers apparently on the hunt for “trashy white” extras.

The first season of Atlanta was critically acclaimed upon its debut in September 2016, and Glover recently picked up two Emmy awards for his work on the show – becoming the first African-American to win an Emmy for Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series in the process.

Production is now in progress on the second season of Atlanta, according to Atlanta Magazine. The publication notes that film crews have been spotted in various locations across the titular city (including an office building in East Point and the Southlake Mall), while a listing looking for extras has appeared on a casting website.

The listing, which can be found on CL Casting’s site, details the sorts of roles that producers are looking for, which include ‘trashy white characters’ and a “sketchy mom… [who is] cheering on someone getting beat up.”

Back in January, La La Land star Ryan Gosling admitted that he would like to make a cameo appearance in Atlanta.

Gosling is just one of a number of famous names to have praised Atlanta, which also won two Golden Globe awards back in January.