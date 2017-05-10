Donald Glover is working on a ‘Deadpool’ TV show

It will be an 'animated adult action-comedy series'

Donald Glover is reportedly working on an animated TV series based on Deadpool.

Marvel’s anti-hero Deadpool was the focus of last year’s hit superhero movie of the same name. Its sequel, Deadpool 2, is expected in 2018.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glover and his brother Stephen (who also works as a writer on Atlanta) will write, executive produce and serve as showrunners on an “animated adult action-comedy series” based on the Deadpool comics.

The 10-episode first season is set to debut in 2018 on FXX and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chorry will serve as executive producers.

The show is said to be influenced by Archer, which also airs on FXX.

Meanwhile, Glover – who records music under the name Childish Gambino – is set to star in the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo spin-off film as well as being cast as Simba in a live-action remake of The Lion King.

In January, Glover announced that he has been forced to delay the second season of his Golden Globe-winning show Atlanta due to filming conflicts. Despite his busy schedule, US network FX announced that they have signed a new deal with the actor and producer to develop several new projects.

“Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another,” FX programming president Nick Grad said.

“Atlanta is just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”