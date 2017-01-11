Watch Donald Trump call BuzzFeed a ‘failing pile of garbage’ following #Watersportsgate claims

President-elect speaks at first press conference in six months

Donald Trump has hit out at BuzzFeed and CNN following claims that he paid women to urinate on a hotel bed where the Obamas once slept.

The US President-elect spoke at his first press conference in six months today (January 11). The press conference came after both ‘#Watersportsgate’ and ‘#GoldenShowers’ were trending overnight following an alleged intelligence dossier suggesting that Russia has compromising information on Donald Trump leaked allegations of ‘sexual perversion’ – namely that business tycoon turned reality TV star and now future President Of The United States Of America paid women to relieve themselves on a bed where the Obamas once slept.

The supposed secret document leaked to BuzzFeed reads that he “defiled the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden shower’ (urination) show in front of him.”

After addressing the claims on Twitter, Trump said at his press conference: “BuzzFeed is failing pile of garbage”. He added: “I think they’re going to suffer the consequences. They already are.” See in the clip below.

Trump also appeared to blame CNN for subsequently reporting on the story, refusing to take a question from Jim Acosta, CNN’s senior White House correspondent.

“Not you,” Trump said to Acosta. “No, I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news.”

Yesterday, not only was a poll released showing what percentage of US citizens think Trump should delete his Twitter account, but both Rebecca Ferguson and Charlotte Church added their names to long list of artists refusing to perform at Trump’s inauguration – with Church slamming his as a ‘tyrant’.

