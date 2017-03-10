Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s election battle is being made into a TV miniseries

It's being made by the team behind HBO's acclaimed film 'Game Change'.

HBO has announced it is making a miniseries about last year’s US Presidential election.

The miniseries will be based on an upcoming book about Donald Trump’s shock victory over Hillary Clinton written by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann.

Jay Roach, who directed HBO’s TV movie about John McCain’s losing election campaign, Game Change, itself based on a book by Halperin and Heilemann, will return to helm the Trump-Clinton retelling. Tom Hanks will serve as a producer on the miniseries, as he did on Game Change.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, whose work on their best-selling book Game Change set the bar for political reporting and storytelling inside a presidential campaign,” HBO’s Len Amato said in a statement.

“Reuniting Game Change director and executive producer Jay Roach and Playtone producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman with Mark and John for a project based on their upcoming book promises to vividly capture the most unique and impactful event in modern American politics.”

Getty Images

Trump’s unpopularity in the music world remains overwhelming. Roger Waters has recently spoken out against the President again, saying: “[Look at] Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York City. It’s perfect. Trump with his gold taps and his all of that. It’s the perfect symbol of everything we need to steer clear of.”

Game Change, which starred Ed Harris as John McCain, Julianne Moore as Sarah Palin, and Woody Harrelson as campaign strategist Steve Schmidt, won a clutch of Emmy Awards and Golden Globes after it aired in 2012.