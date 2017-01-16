Donald Trump slams SNL over latest ‘watersportsgate’ sketch

'REALLY BAD TELEVISION'

Donald Trump has once again taken to Twitter to slam SNL over their latest sketch mocking the President-Elect, this time focussing on the ‘watersportsgate’ scandal.

Baldwin’s portrayal as Trump on the iconic US comedy show has proven a hit with audiences, but started a bitter feud with the future President Of The United States – with Baldwin even offering to sing ‘Highway To Hell’ by AC/DC at his upcoming inauguration.

This weekend saw SNL set-up the President and mock his first press conference, choosing to focus on the ‘golden showers’ and ‘watersportsgate’ scandal of unverified reports that Trump paid prostitutes to urinate in front of him – and alluding to Russian hacking and blackmailing him with an appearance from Vladimir Putin.

Naturally, Trump was less than pleased with the sketch, Tweeting: “@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!”

Trump denied the ‘golden showers’ reports, Tweeting: “Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is ‘A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE’. Very unfair! Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!

He continued: “I win an election easily, a great “movement” is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?”