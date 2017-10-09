The two-sentence apology is all Dove offered after the huge online backlash over the weekend.

Soap manufacturers Dove have issued an apology on Twitter and Facebook after a blatantly racist Facebook advert went viral and became the target of justified consumer rage this weekend.

The advert was released on Saturday (October 7) and showed a static compilation of four photos. The first frame shows a black woman in a bathroom with a bottle of Dove body wash in the corner. The frames then show the woman reach down, lift her shift off to reveal a smiling white woman.

The ad has now been removed from Facebook but Twitter users have been resurfacing the images along with Dove’s previously insensitive campaigns.

The soap brand issued a small apology on Twitter that reads: “An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused”.

Unilever, Dove’s parent company, have not responded to comment requests from Washington Post.

Dove consumers took particular offence to what “missed the mark” pertains to. “What exactly were y’all going for?,” one self-described Dove consumer said on the company’s Facebook page. “What was the mark … I mean anyone with eyes can see how offensive this is. Not one person on your staff objected to this? Wow. Will not be buying your products anymore.”

Many pointed to the historically racist instances where soap advertising depicted white people washing the melanin off of black people’s skin.