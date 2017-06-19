‘Drake & Josh’ stars fall out over lack of wedding invite

Drake Bell isn't happy about not being invited to Josh Peck's wedding

Drake Bell of Drake & Josh fame has hit out at his former kids show co-star Josh Peck for not inviting him to his wedding.

Drake & Josh ran on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2004 to 2007, spawning two TV movies. The two characters had previously appeared together in Amanda Bynes’ The Amanda Show.

After Peck got married to longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien on Saturday (June 17), Bell took to social media to post a number of now-deleted tweets that suggested he hadn’t been invited and that the pair had recently fallen out.

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear,” Bell wrote. “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

“Loyalty is key,” Bell also reportedly tweeted. “ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

Despite Bell not being invited, Peck’s wedding was attended another of his co-stars John Stamos, who appeared with Peck in the short-lived sitcom Grandfathered.

Both Peck and Bell appeared on good terms earlier this month when they each posted the same old photo from their Drake & Josh days.

Fat Shady #tbt A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

The pair reunited in 2016 for an episode of Grandfathered, with Bell appearing as a tech investor that Peck’s character pitched an app to. Peck’s Gerald made reference to the Nickelodeon show by saying their catchphrase: “Hug me brotha!”