Drake Bell explains his Twitter spat with ‘Drake & Josh’ co-star Josh Peck

Bell says he was just being "cranky".

Drake & Josh‘s Drake Bell has downplayed his apparent falling out with former co-star Josh Peck.

After Peck got married to longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien last month, Bell took to social media to post a number of now-deleted tweets that suggested he hadn’t been invited and that the pair had recently fallen out.

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear,” Bell wrote. “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

“Loyalty is key,” Bell also reportedly tweeted. “ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

However, Bell has now insisted he was just being “cranky”.

“I’d been talking to him [Peck] and he’s been telling me about the engagement,” Bell told Entertainment Tonight. “And then I saw on social media the wedding and I didn’t hear about it. So, it was just one of those things where it was just like, ‘You didn’t even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?’ And then you’re like, ‘You know what?! Fine!’ and then, I’m like, ‘Wait, I probably shouldn’t have done that.'”

Bell also confirmed he would be keen to work with Peck again in the future, saying: “I love the kid. I would work with him until I’m 80, you know? I wanna make Grumpy Old Men with the guy. I wanna make The Odd Couple when we’re old, you know? So no hard feelings. It’s just, when you’ve been so close to somebody for so long, I mean, there’s just certain things that, you know, ‘Hey why’d you do that? C’mon man.'”

Drake & Josh ran on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2004 to 2007, spawning two TV movies. The two characters had previously appeared together in Amanda Bynes’ The Amanda Show.

The pair reunited in 2016 for an episode of Grandfathered, with Bell appearing as a tech investor that Peck’s character pitched an app to. Peck’s Gerald made reference to the Nickelodeon show by saying their catchphrase: “Hug me brotha!”