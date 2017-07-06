Drake to make cameo in the ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’?

Channel 4 series features 'Madmen' star Elisabeth Moss

Drake could be set to make a cameo in The Handmaid’s Tale.

Margaret Atwood who wrote the original 1985 novel has recommended the rapper for the forthcoming second season of the hit Channel 4 TV series.

The drama is set in a dystopian future and stars Madmen‘s Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls) and Samira Wiley (Orange Is The New Black). It was created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller.

Following an overthrow of congress by Christian fundamentalists, the United States has become a military dictatorship known as Gilead. Due to widespread sterility as a result of STDs, fertile women have been forced into surrogacy for the ruling class.

Atwood told the Boston Review: “Wouldn’t it be fun for him to have a cameo in season two of The Handmaid’s Tale?

“I’ll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that, because of course the show is filmed in Toronto. Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?”

Both Drake and Atwood, who is also a consulting producer on the show, hail from Canada although they have never crossed paths.

Atwood added: “I haven’t met Drake, but I have of course met people who have met Drake. But you have to realise how o-l-d I am. I’m not likely to go to the same parties. Or many parties at all, to be frank.”

Last month Drake unveiled a new song called ‘Signs’ at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show.

The Canadian rapper released his “playlist album” project ‘More Life’ back in March and has since appeared on Wizkid’s ‘Come Closer’ and DJ Khaled’s ‘To the Max’. His last album proper ‘Views’ was released in April 2016.

Khaled recently revealed that his record will be very star-studded, featuring the likes of Beyoncé, Jay Z, Justin Bieber, Drake, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Calvin Harris, Chance The Rapper, Future, Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Nas, Alicia Keys, Young Thug and more.