Drake revives ‘Top Boy’ for Netflix as third series is confirmed for 2019

Rapper says he found the original series on YouTube

It has been confirmed that Top Boy will be revived by Netflix, with Drake helming the new series.

The acclaimed drama, based around the lives of London drug dealers and street gangs, began in 2011 and ran for two series on Channel 4.

It was reported earlier this year that Drake had bought the rights to the show. Last month it was then rumoured that the streaming service was planning to make two more series of the British drama.

Now, it has been announced that Netflix will premiere the third series of Top Boy in 2019, with the show’s original creative team staying on. Ronan Bennett will pen the script as well as executive producing alongside Drake.

The Hollywood Reporter has provided a synopsis for the new series:

“The third season picks up as Dushane (original star Ashley Walters) returns from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market. He teams with Sully (Kane “Kano” Robinson), his spiritual brother, partner, and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile — prison — comes to an end. Awaiting them both is Jamie, the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.”

Drake told The Hollywood Reporter that he first found the original series on YouTube, saying its “human element drew me in”. Netflix have noted how Drake’s passion for the show “drove its resurrection”.

The rapper broke the news of the Top Boy revival on Instagram, posting a photo of himself alongside Kano and Ashley Walters.

Walters previously said that Drake would appear in the new series of Top Boy and that he would play a “significant” role in the show.

“We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him,” he told The Mirror. “He loves acting, of course he wanted a part. He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”