Watch the dramatic first trailer for Tom Hardy’s new miniseries ‘Taboo’

The new project is also being helmed by Ridley Scott and 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight

The first full trailer for Taboo, which stars and has been co-created by Tom Hardy, has been released.

The miniseries, which has been created by Hardy, his father Chips, and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, has been much anticipated for months, with added gravitas coming in the form of renowned Hollywood director Ridley Scott serving as executive producer alongside the 39-year-old London-born actor.

Taboo‘s debut trailer was released by the BBC, who will screen the miniseries in the UK (FX will air it in the US), on Christmas Eve (December 24), with its content promising a dark and violent drama set in the Victorian era. Hardy will take the lead role as James Delaney, who returns to London from Africa in 1814 and is, as its accompanying descriptive brief says, “encircled by conspiracy, murder and betrayal.”

Watch the gripping new trailer for Taboo below.

Taboo will debut on BBC One on January 7 at 9:15pm, before premiering in the US three days later on January 10.

Hardy is set to resume his creative partnership with Knight for the forthcoming new season of Peaky Blinders in 2017, with filming for the fourth season set to begin in March.