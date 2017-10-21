You know nothing, Camilla (we hope)

Game Of Thrones‘ Kit Harington recently revealed how The Duchess of Cornwall tried to get the actor to give away spoilers when they met.

The actor was invited to the royal table at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. This was during the summer of 2015 when Jon Snow was ‘killed’ by members of the Night’s Watch.

Speaking to The One Show, reports Evening Standard, Camilla wasted no time in trying to get Harington to reveal Jon Snow’s fate.

Without hesitation or introduction, the Duchess asked: “So are you dead?” to the 30-year-old actor.

Harington joked that it was hard to imagine Prince Charles and Camilla flicking on Game Of Thrones in bed.

Harington recently admitted that he was “feeling emotional” about the final season of ‘Thrones’ but that the end was coming “at the right time”.

“I’m looking forward to finishing, and eight years is the right amount of time. I wouldn’t want it to go on any longer than it has. I have other ideas I’d like to look at producing”

Meanwhile, Harington has revealed how fiancé Rose Leslie once forced him to dress up as Jon Snow as they attended a Halloween party together.

She pulled out a Jon Snow costume, and Rose just whispered in my ear, ‘I won’t love you if you don’t wear it… You should do it”.

‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 recently concluded and it has been reported that season 8 might air later than previously expected. Find out everything we know about season 8 here.