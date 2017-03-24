Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson pays tribute to late Boston drummer Sib Hashian

Sticksman died suddenly yesterday (March 23) at the age of 67

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has paid tribute to late Boston drummer Sib Hashian.

The sticksman died suddenly yesterday (March 23) aged 67 while performing as part of the ‘Legends Of Rock’ cruise according TMZ. Medics on board administered CPR and attempted to resuscitate Hashian with a defibrillator, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

“Don’t know why things have to happen the way they do sometimes,” wrote Johnson in an Instagram post sharing a photo of himself alongside Hashian and members of the family they’ve shared throughout Johnson’s long relationship with Hashian’s daughter Lauren.

Lamenting the departure of loved ones who leave “suddenly without having a chance to say goodbye,” Johnson added that “perhaps the lesson here is the reminder to live our lives as full and as present as we possibly can, because we just never know what’s around the corner.”

Other musicians who paid tribute to the late sticksman included former Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton who wrote: “Man, so sorry to hear about Sib Hashian’s passing. Really good guy and fine drummer as well. RIP Sib,” and Ex-Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, who said: “So sorry to hear about that passing of Boston Drummer Sib Hashian . My thoughts & prayers go out to his family during this time.”

Hashian’s history with Boston started during sessions for the band’s first LP, when band leader Tom Scholz hired him to replace original drummer Jim Masdea. Hashian returned for the follow-up effort, 1978’s ‘Don’t Look Back’, but departed during the making of their next release, 1986’s ‘Third Stage’, and was replaced by Masdea.

The late drummer pursued a variety of projects outside the industry, discovering an entrepreneurial streak and acting. He found himself on the fringes of the spotlight again later in life courtesy of his daughter Lauren, whose own budding career in music — and long-term relationship with actor Johnson — drew attention and led to a brief appearance on the reality competition series R U The Girl.

Johnson meanwhile is set to appear on Saturday Night Live.