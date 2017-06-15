Ed Balls and Michael Gove do the ‘Gangnam Style’ dance for ‘The Last Leg’

Rival politicians Ed Balls and Michael Gove have come together for a sketch on ‘The Last Leg’ – dancing to ‘Gangnam Style’ together.

In the wake of last week’s general election result and to promote this weekend’s ‘More In Common’ campaign inspired by the late Jo Cox, former Labour MP Balls and the newly appointed Conservative Environment Secretary Gove star in this Friday’s special two-hour edition of the Channel Four show to celebrate unity rather than division.

The clip shows former ‘Strictly’ star Balls in a lift with Gove, attempting to teach him to dance to Psy’s viral 2012 hit.

Channel 4 said: “It may only be a short lift ride but perhaps a shared love of Korean pop music and dance will help them settle their differences by the time they reach their destination?”

Balls and Jo Cox’s husband Brendan then took to Twitter to respond:

The Great Get Together’ – a huge nationwide event coming this weekend from June 16-18 to celebrate unity and togetherness throughout the UK.