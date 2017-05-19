Watch Ed Balls dance in ‘Twin Peaks’ BBC parody

Michael Portillo played the role of Kyle MacLachlan's FBI Agent Dale Cooper in the send-up of the cult show, which returns on Sunday (May 21)

Ed Balls and Michael Portillo have starred in a send-up of Twin Peaks for the BBC’s political panel show This Week.

David Lynch’s cult show is set to return to the small screen on Sunday (May 21, or at 2am on May 22 in the UK) for its long-awaited third season. The final trailer for the new season emerged last week, which showed glimpses of characters both old and new.

Ahead of its return, This Week parodied key tropes from the first two seasons of Twin Peaks in a cold open sketch during last night’s episode. Casting regular panelist Michael Portillo as Kyle MacLachlan’s FBI Agent Dale Cooper, former Labour MP Ed Balls is seen at one point in the clip dancing as The Man From The Other Place.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch This Week‘s send-up of Twin Peaks, as well as the original Red Room scene, below.

Earlier this week, Sky Ferreira discussed her experiences on the set of the third season of Twin Peaks.

“The whole time, I was thinking, I’m in it. The thing is, I already live [Twin Peaks] in my head—but I wasn’t imagining it this time,” Ferreira said. “I have literally watched everything of Lynch’s at least 20 times, so I know I’m going to have to watch all of [the revival] at least twice. I never watch myself in anything I do—but this is probably the only time I’ll make an exception.”