Ed Miliband becomes rockstar, channels Kanye West for ‘The Last Leg’ sketch

Meet The Ed Mili-Band

Ed Miliband appeared on ‘The Last Leg’ over the weekend, sending himself up by becoming a rockstar to form ‘The Ed Mili-Band’.

The series of sketches saw the former Labour leader assume the role of frontman, guitarist, drummer and even prove a dab-hand at key-tar to cover A-Ha’s classic ‘Take On Me’ – before the video shoot ends with Miliband himself calling for a cut and saying: “Oh for fuck’s sake, talk about a mid-life crisis.”

Elsewhere, he also took part in a joke photo shoot to mock his ‘bacon sandwich’ incident, and teamed up with comedian Aisling Bea for a parody pf Kanye West’s video for ‘Bound 2’ with wife Kim Kardashian.

Taking to Twitter after the show had aired, Miliband simply posted his gratitude and a link to watch the episode in full:

Elsewhere in the show, he was also asked to comment on the current state of politics in the wake of Brexit.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

“The thing I think most about the country at the moment is we are incredibly divided between Remainers and Leavers,” he said.

“The Leavers say the Remainers are snobs, the Remainers think the Leavers are all racist, and in a way both have got to understand each other better.”