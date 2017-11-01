Ed Sheeran will dance with naked OAPs on this week’s edition of ‘Celebrity Juice’

The Suffolk singer served as a guest team captain on the Keith Lemon-hosted ITV2 show

Ed Sheeran will dance with naked pensioners and kiss host Keith Lemon on this week’s edition of Celebrity Juice.

The Suffolk songwriter will appear on Thursday’s episode (November 2) of the ITV2 comedy panel show, which is hosted by Lemon – who is played by comedian Leigh Francis.

Ahead of the transmission of the episode tomorrow, pictures have emerged showing Sheeran getting into the irreverent spirit of Celebrity Juice.

The singer, who released his third album ‘÷’ earlier this year, served as a guest captain on a team which included comedian Chris Ramsey and the much-loved Sky Sports presenter Chris Kamara.

As The Sun reports, Sheeran downed eight cups of alcohol on the show before kissing Lemon – with the pair then being joined, rather inexplicably, on stage by a trio of naked pensioners.

Speaking about his appearance on Celebrity Juice, Sheeran said: “I’ve wanted to do this since 2011, but every time I’m on tour. I promised my mate Chris Ramsey that if I ever did it he would come with me. That’s why he’s here.”

Sheeran’s stint on Celebrity Juice will air the night before his appearance on a celebrity edition of Gogglebox – where he’ll join the likes of Jeremy Corbyn, Liam Gallagher and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne in aid of ‘Stand Up To Cancer’.