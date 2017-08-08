Did Ed Sheeran’s character die in the latest ‘Game Of Thrones’ episode?

Singer made a cameo in the HBO show earlier in season 7

The director of this week’s Game Of Thrones has commented on whether Ed Sheeran‘s character was among those who died in the latest episode.

The singer-songwriter made a divisive cameo in the premiere of this season’s Game Of Thrones, playing a Lannister soldier.

Fast-forward to this week’s episode, titled ‘The Spoils of War’, and (spoiler alert) the Lannister army were desecrated at the hands of Daenerys and her dragons.

Posing the question of whether Sheeran’s character was one of those killed, episode director Matt Shakman told Mashable: “The idea behind the question is an interesting one and I think the earlier scene that was so great with Arya meeting those Lannister soldiers, where we humanise what those Lannisters are like, that they’re generous with her, only helps this sequence because it helps you feel for the men who are shaking in terror as their death is upon them.”

Pushed on whether Sheeran and his gang from the earlier episode died, he added: “I don’t think literally those soldiers were there”.

Meanwhile, the first trailer has been released for the next episode of <em>Game of Thrones</em>, and it looks set to ramp up the drama of the last episode even further. Watch above.

This week’s episode saw an emotional reunion between Sansa and Arya Stark for the first time in five seasons, while the fate of Jaime Lannister was left hanging in the balance after he attempted to battle one of Daenerys’ dragons.

Now, the latest trailer for episode five has been released – and it looks like things are set to get even more serious.

“I am not here to murder. Bend the knee and join me, or refuse and die”, Daenerys gravely remarks at the beginning of the clip.